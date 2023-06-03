Teenage boy arrested following break in at Leinster House

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A TEENAGER HAS been arrested after a break in at Leinster House.
Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda Station have arrested a juvenile male in relation to the trespassing incident, which occurred today at around 4pm.
He is currently detained at a Dublin Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.
