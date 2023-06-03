Advertisement

Saturday 3 June 2023
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie File photo
# Gardaí
Teenage boy arrested following break in at Leinster House
He is currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin.
52 minutes ago

A TEENAGER HAS been arrested after a break in at Leinster House.

Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda Station have arrested a juvenile male in relation to the trespassing incident, which occurred today at around 4pm.

He is currently detained at a Dublin Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.

