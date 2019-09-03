This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 3 September, 2019
Boris Johnson will meet Leo Varadkar for talks on Monday

The British Prime Minister confirmed the meeting in the House of Commons today.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 3:57 PM
56 minutes ago 3,291 Views 12 Comments
Boris Johnson will meet with the Taoiseach in Dublin next week.
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has confirmed he will meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Monday. 

Johnson confirmed the meeting earlier today in the House of Commons. He said they will discuss issues about agri food during the visit next week. 

“We recognise that for reasons of geography and economics, agri food is increasingly managed on a common basis across the island of Ireland,” said Johnson in the House of Commons today.

“We are ready to find ways forward that recognise this reality… I will be discussing this with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when I see him in Dublin on Monday.” 

The two leaders have spoken on the phone several times since Johnson became Prime Minister at the end of July.  

The Taoiseach said yesterday that he hoped to meet Johnson next week to discuss the ongoing deadlock over Brexit. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

