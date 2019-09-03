Boris Johnson will meet Leo Varadkar for talks on Monday

Boris Johnson will meet with the Taoiseach in Dublin next week.

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has confirmed he will meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Monday.

Johnson confirmed the meeting earlier today in the House of Commons. He said they will discuss issues about agri food during the visit next week.

“We recognise that for reasons of geography and economics, agri food is increasingly managed on a common basis across the island of Ireland,” said Johnson in the House of Commons today.

“We are ready to find ways forward that recognise this reality… I will be discussing this with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when I see him in Dublin on Monday.”

The two leaders have spoken on the phone several times since Johnson became Prime Minister at the end of July.

The Taoiseach said yesterday that he hoped to meet Johnson next week to discuss the ongoing deadlock over Brexit.

