Poll: Are you adhering to the Level 5 restrictions?

We’re set for another month of Level 5.

OVER A WEEK into Level 5, and the chief medical officer has said Ireland is making progress.

Over the weekend, Dr Tony Holohan said we’re “on the right track” but it’s “too early to ease our efforts” in suppressing Covid-19.

HSE CEO Paul Reid has also said he need to “keep our guard and resilience over the coming weeks as we aim to avoid the trend in Europe and the UK”. 

We’re currently under the most stringent Level 5 restrictions. There should be no mixing of households indoors, all essential retail is shut and people cannot travel more than 5km from their home except for essential reasons. 

The number of daily cases has been below 1,000 for a number of days now, and it is hoped we can move to one of the lower levels when Level 5 is due to expire at the beginning of December. 

So, today we’re asking you: Are you adhering to the Level 5 restrictions?


Poll Results:

Yes, all the time (489)
Most of the time (363)
No, not at all (75)
Sometimes (52)




    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie