Monday 16 March, 2020
Lidl to implement priority shopping for elderly people from tomorrow

Priority shopping will be in place across Lidl’s 163 stores in Ireland between 9am and 11am every day until further notice.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 16 Mar 2020, 3:27 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

SUPERMARKET CHAIN LIDL will be implementing priority shopping hours for elderly people from tomorrow. 

Priority shopping will be in place across Lidl’s 163 stores in Ireland between 9am and 11am every day until further notice. 

In a statement this afternoon, the retailer said: “We ask that the public respect this time period to allow more vulnerable customers to pick up the food and supplies they need.

“Starting March 17, the mornings will run from 9-11am every day and will include prioritised queuing and additional assistance for our older customers.”

Lidl added that it “may not be able to actively monitor this at all times as our store teams are required on checkouts and restocking shelves, so we kindly ask that customers respect this measure and plan their shopping trips around this timeframe.”

As the country works to curb the spread of coronavirus, a number of initiatives have been announced by the government and businesses nationwide. 

Earlier today, the government announced it was establishing a Pandemic Unemployment Payment to help people who have lost work because of the coronavirus outbreak.  

The payment of €203 per week will be available, for a six-week period, to all employees and the self-employed who have been affected by the seizing up of economic activity. 

Yesterday, Health Minister Simon Harris advised that all pubs should close until at least 29 March. Publican groups have said their members should follow the advice. 

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is meeting this afternoon with an update from the Department of Health on the latest coronavirus figures in Ireland expected later today.

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
