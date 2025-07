THE LIDL STORE on the set of RTÉ drama Fair City has been delisted from Google Maps after a woman tried to go there to do her shopping.

The soap, which is filmed on the RTÉ campus in Donnybrook, recently partnered with the supermarket chain to open a replica of the store in the fictional north Dublin suburb of Carrigstown.

The collaboration is part of a three-year product placement deal, with the Lidl replacing the old Spar shop on the set.

Despite it not being a real store, the Fair City Lidl was somehow listed on Google Maps.

This led to a woman trying to access the supermarket on Monday evening to pick up a few bits.

Thought she was getting a trolley, ended up in a storyline... https://t.co/U22kboTegF — Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) July 22, 2025

RTÉ’s economics and public affairs editor David Murphy took to X to share what happened.

“Met a lady outside RTÉ trying to get in to do her shopping in the Lidl on the Fair City set this evening. It’s listed on Google Maps,” he wrote, adding: “I gave her directions to Tesco.”

The replica store has since been removed from Google Maps.

A spokesperson told The Journal: “We use a variety of sources to update Google Maps, and work with a combination of manual and automated processes to ensure that the information is accurate.

“When inaccuracies occur like they did in this case, we do our best to resolve them as quickly as possible. We also always encourage users to report any inaccuracies to us so that they can be corrected,” the spokesperson said.

Lidl Ireland has clearly seen the funny side of the confusion. The supermarket reshared Murphy’s post and said: “Thought she was getting a trolley, ended up in a storyline.”

The Journal contacted Lidl Ireland for comment.