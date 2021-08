LIMERICK ARE ALL-IRELAND senior hurling champions.

The Shannonsiders demolished Cork last Sunday in Croke Park, securing the Liam MacCarthy cup for the 10th time.

Let’s test your knowledge of the city and county.

Which province is Limerick in? Shutterstock Connaught Munster

The city is classed as being in Connaught, and the county in Munster. Ulster This is the second time I've included a question about Limerick ham in a quiz. What is it smoked with? Shutterstock Juniper branches Acorns

Mutton fat You'd usually mix it with some tobacco The Limerick Soviet was one of at least a dozen soviets Ireland has witnessed in various shapes and forms. How long did Limerick's last? Wikimedia An hour Two weeks

Two months It's still technically in existence today Where would you buy tackies? Shutterstock The chemist The undertaker

It's not really something you can buy, is it? The shoe shop Limerick is known as the Treaty City and this stone is the Treaty Stone. In what year was the treaty in question signed? Wikimedia 1691 1798

1921 1969 It's often claimed that Irish coffee was invented in Limerick during The Emergency. Where was it served? Shutterstock Dolan's The flying boat terminal

On the streets of Limerick city (it was available for free to residents as a way of keeping warm during the very cold winter of '42) The Limerick Ham Factory What is the rhyming scheme of a Limerick? Shutterstock ABABCCCA AABBA

BBAACBB AAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHH!!!!! Noni is a frequent guest on Today FM's Dermot and Dave Show. What does she sell? Chocolate Chawwwklit

Giant pieces of Limerick ham Very, very small pieces of Limerick ham, so small you can barely even see them Michael D Higgins was born in Limerick. RollingNews.ie True False Where would you find Ireland's largest stone circle? Wikimedia The east wall of King John's castle cuts through it In the visitor centre of UL

It was destroyed to build Thomond Park Lough Gur A mural of which Limerick native would find on the wall of Saint John’s pavilion? Google Maps JP McManus Terry Wogan

Doda Reddan Paul O'Connell Which of these musicians is not from Limerick? Shutterstock Dolores O'Riordan Blindboy Boatclub

Aphex Twin Luke Kelly What was the final score in Limerick's win over Cork last weekend? INPHO 3-32 - 0-00 4-01 - 3-11

0-32 - 0-11 3-32 - 1-22 And if the author of the quiz was able to choose who would win the All Ireland hurling final, which team would he pick? Shutterstock Waterford Kilkenny

Cork Tipperary Finally, a boy the... ham. kid.

son. Shannon. Answer all the questions to see your result! PA Images You scored out of ! You are Terry Wogan Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! You are Paul O'Connell Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! You are Willie O'Dea Share your result: Share Wikimedia You scored out of ! You are the Treaty Stone Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are a piece of Limerick ham Share your result: Share