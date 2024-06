Nicky Ryan says he is seeing an awful lot of ballots for Independent Ireland candidate Niall Boylan.

“Still very early, but it really does look like Niall Boylan will be elected as an MEP,” Nicky says.

“Some boxes suggest he might top the poll, but others are very erratic with first preferences flying in every direction.”

Very early days, as we’ve said. and other reporters have strong showings for Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews and Fine Gael’s Regina Doherty, with Ciarán Cuffe and Aodhán Ó Ríordáin going well, and Lynn Boylan, Niall Boylan, and Clare Daly all in the mix.

Meanwhile, Nicky is hedging his bets on the local results in Dublin.

“Early local election tallies from Dublin constituencies appear to be quite varied. No huge surprises jumping out at this stage in what I’ve come across. How’s that for a non-committal tweet?”

Early local election tallies from Dublin constituencies appear to be quite varied. No huge surprises jumping out at this stage in what I’ve come across. How’s that for a non-committal tweet? — Nicky Ryan (@NickyRyan_) June 8, 2024

Still very early days.