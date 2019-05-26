6 mins ago

Reporter Olivia Kelleher has been speaking to Independents4Change TD Mick Wallace at the Cork count centre.

He said his election chances in the Ireland South constituency in the EU election are wholly dependent on his performance on transfers – and on how Fianna Fáil holds up.

“They were saying on the radio that Fianna Fail were doing better than the exit poll showed. That will be problematic for me. Malcolm Byrne is obviously a competitor with me for the fifth seat. So if he does better it is somewhat more difficult for me.”

Wallace admitted he wasn’t familiar with the count scene as he “only turned up for a few minutes” when he was elected in 2011 and 2016.

“I have never really watched the process before. I will probably see a bit more of it this time. I might learn something!”

Mick Wallace arrives at the Ireland South Count. Said he is hoping for strong transfers.



Bit of a light hearted discussion about his clothing choices. People always ask him why he wears pink. When he chooses another colour they ask where the pink is. pic.twitter.com/CcM1Admwyw — Olivia Kelleher (@OliviaKelleher8) May 26, 2019 Source: Olivia Kelleher /Twitter

He said the reception he got on the doorsteps was positive, people liked he “talks straight”. One member of the public did ask him about his sartorial choices and in particular his fondness for sporting the colour pink.

He joked that when he doesn’t wear pink people “get on to him’ about the absence of the colour.

If I wear pink they say ‘You always wear pink.’ So in actual fact I wear all the colours in the rainbow but pink is my favourite colour. I like green. I liked browns too. But I am probably biased in the favour of pink.

Wallace says he is optimistic for the future whatever happens over the coming days.

“Pressure is only for tyres. The people will make the call. I accept whatever comes. I will make the best of it either way.”