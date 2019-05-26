This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
RESULTS FROM THE local elections have been coming in fast all day and we have more than 590 of those seats filled around the country now.

At the three count centres that are handling European ballots – Cork, Castlebar and Dublin – staff have been sorting the papers but none of the counts have begun yet.

In Cork, a first result is not expected until lunchtime tomorrow, but there are indications that Dublin could have a first count at some stage tonight (fingers crossed). 

We do already have the official result of the divorce referendum, which was confirmed late last night – an overwhelming Yes vote. 

And don’t forget that ballots still have to be counted in the three directly elected mayor plebiscites in Cork, Limerick and Waterford. That won’t happen until tomorrow.

Reporter Olivia Kelleher has been speaking to Independents4Change TD Mick Wallace at the Cork count centre. 

He said his election chances in the Ireland South constituency in the EU election are wholly dependent on his performance on transfers – and on how Fianna Fáil holds up. 

“They were saying on the radio that Fianna Fail were doing better than the exit poll showed. That will be problematic for me. Malcolm Byrne is obviously a competitor with me for the fifth seat. So if he does better it is somewhat more difficult for me.”

Wallace admitted he wasn’t familiar with the count scene as he “only turned up for a few minutes” when he was elected in 2011 and 2016.

“I have never really watched the process before. I will probably see a bit more of it this time. I might learn something!”

He said the reception he got on the doorsteps was positive, people liked he “talks straight”. One member of the public did ask him about his sartorial choices and in particular his fondness for sporting the colour pink.

He joked that when he doesn’t wear pink people “get on to him’ about the absence of the colour.

If I wear pink they say ‘You always wear pink.’ So in actual fact I wear all the colours in the rainbow but pink is my favourite colour. I like green. I liked browns too. But I am probably biased in the favour of pink.

Wallace says he is optimistic for the future whatever happens over the coming days.

“Pressure is only for tyres. The people will make the call. I accept whatever comes. I will make the best of it either way.”

At the RDS, the Taoiseach told reporters that the results today don’t change the fact that his decision on a general election will be based on what’s best for the country, rather than what is best for his own party.

Varadkar said there is a “mixed picture” in local election results for his party so far, but he said it appears as if Fine Gael will do well in the EU election.

He was asked again about TD Maria Bailey, who confirmed yesterday she was dropping her compensation claim against the Dean hotel. When asked whether he has confidence in her he replied “I do, of course” but added that he has questions to ask her about the recent controversy.

Good evening! There may be another long night ahead as things are moving a bit more slowly with the counts than was expected. 

There are now more than 600 local election seats filled with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil bagging about 50% of those between them. Independents have also done well, while Sinn Féin has taken a hit in a number of places. 

