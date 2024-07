SENATOR TIM LOMBARD and councillor Noel O’Donovan have been selected by Fine Gael to contest the Cork South-West constituency at the next general election.

The two men were selected at a convention tonight at the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway.

Fine Gael said the party has now selected 28 General Election candidates in 17 constituencies ahead of an election whose date has yet to be announced.

Senator Lombard said he was “absolutely delighted” to have been selected.

“With 21 years of political experience and having served as a Senator since 2016, I believe I have the experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm to represent the people of Cork South-West as their TD,” he said.

Lombard touted his advocacy for those in farming and his promotion of sustainable agriculture.

“I promise to continue fighting for the farming community on nitrates derogation, VAT refunds for farmers, the fodder crisis, and ash dieback,” he said.

Ireland’s EU nitrates derogation, which allows farmers to maintain larger herds, has been a contested political issue recently, especially during campaigns for the Local and European elections this year.

Lombard said he would continue to work on the area of special education and the provision of services for adults and children with learning differences.

Councillor O’Donovan said it was “an honour to have been selected” and said he was “committed to bringing a fresh perspective” to address local issues.

“I will be a strong advocate for our indigenous industries of farming and fishing, supporting local businesses, and continuing our progress on housing, especially advocating for first time buyers.

“As a former member of An Garda Siochana, I promise to work with families and communities across Cork South-West to address the challenges of anti-social behaviour and will prioritise law and order.