Dublin: 5 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
London St Patrick's Day celebrations still set to go ahead despite coronavirus fears

As things stand, London’s St Patrick’s Day is going ahead.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 13 Mar 2020, 6:05 AM
29 minutes ago 2,534 Views 7 Comments
The London St Patrick's Day parade in 2019.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ST PATRICK’S DAY celebrations in London are currently still going ahead, despite the cancellation of events in Dublin and New York over coronavirus concerns.

A spokesperson for the Greater London Authority confirmed to TheJournal.ie that, as things stand, the annual event will be held as planned this weekend. 

The day has long been celebrated by the city’s Irish community. Over 50,000 people are expected to attend this year’s festival over three days, with a parade on the 15 March and events centred around Trafalgar Square. 

St Patrick’s Day events in Ireland – including the parade in Dublin – have already been cancelled, while the New York parade was also postponed this week. 

This morning, police in Northern Ireland will meet with Queen’s University, Ulster University and other organisations to brief the media on preparations for celebrations. 

The London parade is expected to travel through the city from Hyde Park Corner, through Piccadilly and along to Whitehall.

A notice on the Mayor of London website states that authorities are “in regular contact with Public Health England to ensure we are ready to take any action required”. 

“At present, the current advice is for people to go about their daily lives and there are no plans to cancel this event. We will be monitoring the situation closely and will notify Londoners if there are any changes,” the guidance states. 

Yesterday, UK prime minister Boris Johnson called Covid-19 the “worst public health crisis for a generation”. 

The UK is not yet closing schools, as in Ireland, but Johnson said that school trips abroad should be stopped, while people over 70 with serious medical conditions should not go on cruises.

The country is moving to the “delay” phase and Johnson also warned anybody living with somebody who is taken ill could be told to self-isolate for seven days.

The government is also considering whether to ban major public events. 

The number of people in the UK who have officially tested positive for coronavirus is 596.

Ten people have died in the UK after testing positive for Covid-19.  

With reporting from Press Association 

