Your evening longread: Harry Houdini and the art of escape

Harry Houdini and the art of escape
Escape artist Harry Houdini has long fascinated people – here’s the story of some of his most fascinating tricks, and how his career evolved.
(The New Yorker, approx 16 mins reading time)
Even before the milk-can stunt, Houdini had gone further than other magicians. Starting in San Francisco, in 1899, he often stripped naked in his handcuff routines. He was short but handsome, beautiful, even, with a wide brow, glittering dark eyes, and muscular arms, shoulders, and thighs. He would appear at some grim local jail or state prison, take off his clothes, and, to establish that he wasn’t hiding something on his person, undergo an intrusive inspection by a local medical examiner or police surgeon. He would then have himself locked in a cell, encumbered with shackles, and would emerge a short time later, holding them in his hand.
