Tuesday 12 July 2022
Temporary swimming ban enacted for Loughshinny Beach in north Dublin due to high E.coli levels

The beach is still open to the public.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 12 Jul 2022, 2:37 PM
File photo of Loughshinny Beach
Image: Alamy
Image: Alamy

FINGAL COUNTY COUNCIL has enacted a temporary ban on swimming in Loughshinny Beach due to high levels of E.coli in the water.

The beach, which is between Rush and Skerries, is still open to the public but beach users have been asked to respect the “do not swim” notice.

The ban will be reviewed on 15 July when the water is sampled again.

The council said the high level of E.coli is likely due to contamination from dogs or other animals.

Members of the public can check for water quality at any of the monitored bathing waters in Ireland in advance by accessing the EPA website , at or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach.

Beach waters are deemed to be of a “poor” standard if there is predicted to be more than a 10% chance of contracting gastro-intestinal illness from swimming in it.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

