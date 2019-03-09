Low-flying plane carrying out surveying mission across countryside resumes flights

Source: Geological Survey Ireland

GEOLOGICAL SURVEY IRELAND has issued a fresh warning to livestock farmers as a low flying plane that is collecting data over some parts of the country resumes its flights.

The aircraft equipped with scientific equipment will be flying at low heights over west Cork, Limerick and north Tipperary over the coming months.

The plane will be collecting geochemical and geophysical data on rocks, soil and water as part of the Tellus Survey.

Source: Geological Survey Ireland

The survey began in early autumn 2018 and is 60% complete.

“The data collected for the Tellus Survey will help to sustainably manage the environment, natural resources and protect public health in the future,” Dr James Hodgson, senior geologist and project manager for Tellus said.

“The Tellus team is looking forward to the delivery of new data which, once processed, will be used to help map and understand the complex geology in these areas,” he said.

West Cork survey area Source: Geological Survey Ireland

Limerick survey area Source: Geological Survey Ireland

The plane is able to sense geological properties not apparent from conventional mapping techniques, effectively ‘seeing through’ Ireland’s deep glacial deposits and extensive peat and soil cover.

The aircraft is a white, twin propeller plane, which can be identified by its red tail and black stripe, along with the word ‘survey’ and registration number C-GSGF written across both sides of the plane.

A Tellus survey aircraft view of Crookhaven Bay, West Cork Source: Geological Survey Ireland

Based at Kerry airport, the plane will be flying at 60 metres over rural areas – about eight times the height of a two-storey house – and 240 metres over urban areas over the next few months, as approved by the Irish Aviation Authority.

In a statement last August, the GSI said: “The sound of the plane is similar to that of a passing lorry but could possibly startle sensitive livestock, such as horses.”

Due to the low-flying nature of the survey, concerned livestock and bloodstock owners are being asked to contact Tellus on 1800 45 55 65.