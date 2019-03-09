This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 9 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Low-flying plane carrying out surveying mission across countryside resumes flights

Due to the low-flying nature of the plane, concerned livestock owners are being asked to contact Tellus.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 1:00 PM
5 minutes ago 467 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4528185

????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Source: Geological Survey Ireland

GEOLOGICAL SURVEY IRELAND has issued a fresh warning to livestock farmers as a low flying plane that is collecting data over some parts of the country resumes its flights.

The aircraft equipped with scientific equipment will be flying at low heights over west Cork, Limerick and north Tipperary over the coming months. 

The plane will be collecting geochemical and geophysical data on rocks, soil and water as part of the Tellus Survey.

????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Source: Geological Survey Ireland

The survey began in early autumn 2018 and is 60% complete. 

“The data collected for the Tellus Survey will help to sustainably manage the environment, natural resources and protect public health in the future,” Dr James Hodgson, senior geologist and project manager for Tellus said. 

“The Tellus team is looking forward to the delivery of new data which, once processed, will be used to help map and understand the complex geology in these areas,” he said. 

??????????????????????????????????????????????????????? West Cork survey area Source: Geological Survey Ireland

???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Limerick survey area Source: Geological Survey Ireland

The plane is able to sense geological properties not apparent from conventional mapping techniques, effectively ‘seeing through’ Ireland’s deep glacial deposits and extensive peat and soil cover.

The aircraft is a white, twin propeller plane, which can be identified by its red tail and black stripe, along with the word ‘survey’ and registration number C-GSGF written across both sides of the plane.

GSI Tellus Survey Aircraft View of Crookhaven Bay, West Cork A Tellus survey aircraft view of Crookhaven Bay, West Cork Source: Geological Survey Ireland

Based at Kerry airport, the plane will be flying at 60 metres over rural areas – about eight times the height of a two-storey house – and 240 metres over urban areas over the next few months, as approved by the Irish Aviation Authority.

In a statement last August, the GSI said: “The sound of the plane is similar to that of a passing lorry but could possibly startle sensitive livestock, such as horses.”

 Due to the low-flying nature of the survey, concerned livestock and bloodstock owners are being asked to contact Tellus on 1800 45 55 65.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'An unspeakable tragedy': Woman and teenage daughter found dead in Newry flat named
    71,528  78
    2
    		Three takeaways and one café were ordered to shut last month after health inspections
    59,906  22
    3
    		Michel Barnier offers UK a new Brexit deal with just 21 days to go to the deadline
    56,595  106
    Fora
    1
    		Burger joint BuJo wants to topple a decade-old planning rule so it can keep selling food to-go
    276  0
    2
    		Enterprise Ireland wants to bring 'clarity' for startups navigating hundreds of State supports
    132  0
    3
    		Three ways innovators can address gender bias in artificial intelligence
    84  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland crowned U20 Six Nations champions after thrilling shoot-out win over France
    46,086  101
    2
    		Seven changes for Ireland as O'Brien misses out on matchday 23
    38,588  124
    3
    		'My wife was due three weeks later. I had to be able to drive her to hospital and hold my child'
    32,412  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		These are the gaeilgeoirí you should be following on Insta this Seachtain na Gaeilge
    5,375  1
    2
    		In defence of 'Wish You Were Gay' by Billie Eilish, amid the controversy it's causing
    5,198  0
    3
    		'Beyond inspiring': Late Late viewers were united in their admiration of Lavinia Kerwick last night
    5,213  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Mary Lou McDonald: 'I think she should go... but the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley'
    Mary Lou McDonald: 'I think she should go... but the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley'
    Primary school website taken over by hardcore porn after IT mixup
    Poll: Should Karen Bradley resign as Northern Ireland Secretary?
    GARDAí
    Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan
    Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    DUBLIN
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    'A completely new scam': Warning over scam that allows online bank accounts to be accessed remotely
    Man arrested over theft of 800-year-old mummy head from crypt of Dublin Church
    CORK
    Ireland crowned U20 Six Nations champions after thrilling shoot-out win over France
    Ireland crowned U20 Six Nations champions after thrilling shoot-out win over France
    Twins given medals for saving grandmother's life after she suffered seizure
    'Deeply suspicious': Sam Smyth and Eamon Dunphy wrote concerned letter to Jackson accuser in 1988

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie