This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 20 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Really unbelievable': The statue of Luke Kelly has been vandalised again

The statue has been vandalised four times in the past year.

By Sean Murray Monday 20 Apr 2020, 8:26 AM
50 minutes ago 12,187 Views 36 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5078633

THE STATUE OF legendary Irish musician Luke Kelly in Dublin city has been vandalised yet again.

In the space of a year, the statue showing Kelly’s head has been defaced four times – last June, in January and again last month. 

The latest such incident took place yesterday. 

Dublin city councillor and CEO of the Inner City Helping Homeless charity Anthony Flynn said: “This is really unbelievable, you’d think that people would have some decency, and some respect more importantly.

Should be completely ashamed of yourselves.

Councillor Ray McAdam tweeted that he had contacted Dublin City Council to get the statue cleaned again, and added the hashtag “#sickening”.

Independent councillor Christy Burke had been calling for a statue of Kelly since 2004. When, in 2016, the council pursued a tribute by commissioning portrait artist Vera Klute to design a sculpture, it was offered a second sculpture by the late Gerry Hunt. 

The two statues were unveiled of the musician last year – Klute’s on Sheriff Street and Hunt’s near St Stephen’s Green. 

Kelly was born in 1940 and grew up in Sheriff Street in Dublin’s north inner city.

One of the original members of The Dubliners, formed in 1962, his powerful singing voice marked him out as one Ireland’s finest folk singers until his death in 1984 aged 43. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie