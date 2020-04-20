'Really unbelievable': The statue of Luke Kelly has been vandalised again

This is really unbelievable, you’d think that people would have some decency, and some respect more importantly.



THE STATUE OF legendary Irish musician Luke Kelly in Dublin city has been vandalised yet again.

In the space of a year, the statue showing Kelly’s head has been defaced four times – last June, in January and again last month.

The latest such incident took place yesterday.

Dublin city councillor and CEO of the Inner City Helping Homeless charity Anthony Flynn said: “This is really unbelievable, you’d think that people would have some decency, and some respect more importantly.

Should be completely ashamed of yourselves.

Councillor Ray McAdam tweeted that he had contacted Dublin City Council to get the statue cleaned again, and added the hashtag “#sickening”.

Independent councillor Christy Burke had been calling for a statue of Kelly since 2004. When, in 2016, the council pursued a tribute by commissioning portrait artist Vera Klute to design a sculpture, it was offered a second sculpture by the late Gerry Hunt.

The two statues were unveiled of the musician last year – Klute’s on Sheriff Street and Hunt’s near St Stephen’s Green.

Kelly was born in 1940 and grew up in Sheriff Street in Dublin’s north inner city.

One of the original members of The Dubliners, formed in 1962, his powerful singing voice marked him out as one Ireland’s finest folk singers until his death in 1984 aged 43.