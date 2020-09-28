#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 13°C Monday 28 September 2020
Man (50s) dies in M1 road crash

The crash happened around 12.45pm today.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 28 Sep 2020, 7:28 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after the death of a man on the M1 motorway today. 

The single-vehicle crash happened on the M1 Northbound between Junction 3 Swords – Junction 4 Donabate at around 12.45pm.

A man aged in his 50s, the driver and sole occupant of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed for a technical examination.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage, to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

