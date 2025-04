THE GOVERNMENT HAS approved construction of the M28 Cork to Ringaskiddy motorway at a cost of €456 million.

The decision comes seven years after An Bord Pleanála approved a submission by Cork County Council to build the 11km stretch of road, originally projected to cost €220 million.

The project will replace the existing N28 which the Government says is not capable of accommodating increasing traffic volumes in the region.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien spoke about the benefits of the new project.

“This major new road project will greatly improve access to the Port of Cork at Ringaskiddy, ensuring the safe and efficient movement of goods to and from the port, while also supporting the additional port activities to Ringaskiddy,” Deputy O’Brien said.

He added: “I also welcome the positive impact the project will have on journey times for commuters as well as its role in easing congestion and improving air quality in Shanbally and Ringaskiddy.”

Chief of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) hailed the new high-quality motorway as offering “safer travel for all road users” while contributing to the Trans‐European Transport Network, a transportation network connecting Ireland to the rest of Europe.

However, the plans have faced stern opposition since the plans were first tabled in 2018. The M28 Steering Group – local residents who initiated High Court proceedings against the planning authority – claimed that the project violated Irish and European law.

They focused particularly on the ecological importance of the flora and fauna along the route which would be destroyed to make way for the new road.

In 2021, the group was informed by the High Court that their case would not be advanced to the Supreme Court, and that no appeal of the decision would be possible.