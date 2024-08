A FATHER OF two drove “erratically” in front of a funeral procession in Tallaght, Dublin, before “weaving in and out of traffic” at 150km/h and attempting to ram gardaí on the M50, a court has heard.

Michael Casey, 28, was charged with 17 counts of dangerous driving during the alleged chase from St Aidan’s Church, Tallaght, to Woodhaven Golf Club, Bray, Co Wicklow, on Saturday afternoon.

Casey, of Hazel Hill, Tallaght, who was allegedly pursued by a Garda helicopter, “made no reply” when charged, Dublin District Court was told today.

Objecting to bail, Garda Neil Lynch told Judge William Aylmer that officers responded to 999 calls from the public about scrambler motorcycles and a car set on fire at Brookfield Road.

A public order unit also arrived at the scene.

It was alleged a 2008-registered Audi A3 left St Aidan’s Church, “driving erratically in front of the procession”.

Garda Lynch’s patrol car followed the Audi and was joined in the pursuit by the Air Support Unit.

He alleged the driver pulled into a Circle K garage, where gardaí attempted to stop the car and got a view of the driver.

According to Garda Lynch, the Audi driver “attempted to ram the patrol car” and then headed southbound on the M50, reaching speeds in excess of 150 km/h.

The contested bail hearing was told that Casey allegedly drove on the hard shoulder and across hatch markings. It was also claimed he was “weaving in and out of traffic”, and other motorists had to take evasive action to avoid collision.

Garda Lynch explained that he had to disengage from the pursuit at one stage due to the high risk, but his colleagues in the Air Support Unit continued following the Audi.

The court heard he caught up with the car at the golf club, that the accused was arrested there and had three or four car registration plates.

The judge was told the unemployed married man also faces three related charges for driving without a licence or insurance and unlawfully possessing car registration plates. However, the gardaí said more serious charges could be brought.

Judge Aylmer heard that gardaí are enquiring whether the Audi, which allegedly bore false number plates, was stolen.

Defence solicitor Tertius Van Eeden said there had been a high-profile funeral, and gardaí were present.

Garda Lynch maintained that roads had to be sealed off due to the Audi.

The defence pleaded for bail and argued that the objections were weak, but Casey did not address the court or indicate a plea.

Judge Aylmer set bail in his bond of €1,000 and required approval of a €1500 independent surety.

He must obey conditions, including providing a mobile phone number, remaining sober and signing on regularly at a garda station if he takes up bail.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court tomorrow. Legal aid was granted.