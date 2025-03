FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL Macron has said that peace “cannot be achieved by abandoning Ukraine” as he warned of the “real threat” to Europe from Russia.

Addressing the nation over the current global uncertainty in the wake of the radical change in US policy on Ukraine under Donald Trump, Macron also said that Europe has to be ready for the US “not to be at our side” going forward.

It comes amid the breakdown in relations between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their explosive Oval Office meeting last week.

Since then, Trump has suspended military aid for Ukraine and paused intelligence-sharing with the war-torn nation.

“We are entering a new era,” Macron said this evening.

He said it is not just the people of Ukraine fighting for their freedom, but that European security is also under threat.

“If a country can invade its neighbour in Europe and go unpunished… peace can no longer be guaranteed on our own continent.”

"The future of Europe cannot be decided in Moscow or Washington."



French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to his nation in a televised address, adding: "I want to believe that the US will stand by our side, but we have to be ready for that not to be the case." pic.twitter.com/AzWZUGuLdY — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 5, 2025

Macron said Russian president Vladimir Putin ”is violating our borders to assassinate opponents, manipulate elections, hack hospital systems”, with “lies being disseminated on social media”.

Advertisement

He said Russia is spending more than 40% of its budget on armament, adding that it plans to have an additional 300,000 soldiers by 2030. “Who can believe that in this context, Russia will stop at Ukraine?

Russia has become and will remain a threat to France and Europe. It is something I deeply regret.

He continued: “To remain a spectator in this dangerous world would be crazy. We need, without any further ado, to take steps to guarantee the security of France, Europe and Ukraine.”

The French president said it was necessary to continue to help Ukraine until “a solid and lasting peace” with Russia can be negotiated “for themselves and for all of us”.

‘We can’t take Russia at its word’

“The path to peace cannot be achieved by abandoning Ukraine. The price of peace cannot be the collapse of Ukraine, nor can it be based on a weak ceasefire.”

He cited Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. “We negotiated the Minsk Accords ceasefire. That was something that Russia didn’t respect, and we weren’t able to maintain balance because there weren’t solid guarantees. So we can’t take Russia at its word.”

He said France was working with Britain and its European allies on a peace deal for Ukraine, adding that European forces could be deployed to Ukraine as part of any ceasefire agreement in order to guarantee “a lasting, solid and verifiable peace”.

“They won’t go to fight today, they won’t go to fight on the front line, but they would be there once a peace deal is signed, to guarantee it is fully respected,” he said, adding European chiefs of staffs would meet in Paris next week to discuss how to support Ukraine after a peace deal.

Macron said he had advocated for the European peace plan when he visited Trump in the White House last week, but warned of the country’s stance going forward.

I want to believe that the US will stand by our side, but we have to be ready for that not to be the case.

He said that whether peace in Ukraine is achieved soon or not, “we need to be able to recognise the Russian threat and better defend ourselves in order to deter such attacks”, adding that the future of Europe “cannot be decided on in Moscow or Washington”.

A French government spokesperson today said that Macron, alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, could accompany Zelenskyy on a visit to the White House.

The spokesperson said the move was being “considered” by Macron, though the presidency later said that no new visit was being considered “at this stage”.

Related Reads Macron and Starmer may accompany Zelenskyy in fresh visit to White House, says French government US pauses intelligence sharing with Ukraine Zelenskyy 'ready to sign' US minerals deal and wants to 'make things right' with Trump

European leaders will meet in Brussels tomorrow for a summit to discuss continued support for Ukraine as well as defence on the continent.

Macron said the “extraordinary” summit will see a number of long-awaited steps taken, including the increase of military expenditure, and measures to ensure that armaments can be produced on European soil.

He also said that he wanted to open a debate on extending France’s nuclear deterrent to other European nations, amid the rising security risk from Russia.

In response to comments by the likely next German chancellor Friedrich Merz on extending the so-called nuclear umbrella, Macron said: “I have decided to open up the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent through our nuclear deterrent.”

He added that any decision on nuclear weapons use would remain with the French head of state. France is the only nuclear power in the European Union.

Tariffs

Macron also said he hoped to convince Trump not to impose tariffs on imports from Europe. The US President is proposing a blanket 25% tariff on imports coming from EU member states.

“We need to prepare for the situation of tariffs being imposed, as they have been on Mexico and Canada by the US,” the French president said.

“This is an incomprehensible situation, both for the US economy and our own. It increases the difficulties this time, but it will not go unanswered.”

He said that France will work on a response with other European nations and will continue to “try everything to convince those involved that this would be a harmful decision for all”.

“I hope very much to be able to dissuade the President of the United States of America,” he added.