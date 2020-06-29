The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #NEXT PHASE: Ireland has entered Phase Three of the government’s roadmap to ease lockdown restrictions. Here is everything you can do from today.
2. #BELFAST: The mother of schoolboy Noah Donohoe has said she “always told him that he would change the world”, his family has said.
3. #BREXIT: The EU and Britain will today enter an intense five weeks of negotiations on a deal to define their post-Brexit relations.
4. #SEOUL: South Korea has reported 42 new cases of Covid-19 as infections steadily climb, forcing authorities to consider stronger social restrictions.
5. #TOURISM: As the country reopens further from today, some Dublin tourist businesses are still in suspended animation.
6. #UNITED STATES: Donald Trump shared a video of a stand-off between anti-Trump protesters and his supporters in which a man chants “white power” – before deleting it amid an outcry.
7. #MISSING: Gardaí have launched a public appeal for help in locating a missing 13-year-old in Tipperary.
8. #LATEST FIGURES: One further patient diagnosed with Covid-19 has died and three new cases of the disease were confirmed yesterday in Ireland by health officials.
