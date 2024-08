A NEW OPINION poll has revealed that a majority of people agree that Ireland should “welcome people who move here to make a better life for themselves or their families”.

Close to two-thirds, 64%, of people agree with the above statement, while 18% disagree.

A further 19% neither agree nor disagree.

The findings are part of a survey by the Migrant Rights Centre Ireland and carried out with polling company Ireland Thinks.

The text message survey was carried out between 4 and 5 July and 1,465 people took part.

These people were chosen so as to “ensure that they are an exact replica of the census and within that, the most recent general election exit poll”.

The poll also showed that a large majority agree that Irish companies should continue to be able to recruit people from outside of the EU to work in sectors where there are labour or skills shortages.

The General Employment Permit and Critical Skills Employment Permit allow companies to recruit people from outside the EU where these shortages exist.

Some 82% agreed that these permits should continue, while 11% disagreed and 6% neither agreed nor disagreed.

Meanwhile, 65% of people agree that people from outside of the EU who are recruited to work ion Ireland through these permit systems should be allowed to bring their immediate family, spouse and / or children when they come to work here.

Almost a quarter, 24%, disagreed and 11% neither agreed not disagreed.

The poll also asked people about their outlook on undocumented migrants in Ireland.

Participants were informed that the “vast majority of undocumented people in Ireland have been living and working here for a long time supporting themselves” and that they “do not receive any state welfare supports or accommodation”.

When asked what the Government policy towards these migrant workers should be, 69% said these workers should be given the “opportunity to come forward and legalise their status provided they can show they have been living and working here long term”.

However, 25% responded that all undocumented people should be required to “leave the country immediately”, while 6% were unsure.

Meanwhile, 88% of respondents said a fee of less than €100 is a “fair and reasonable amount” for a migrant to have to pay for a residence permit card, instead of the €300 they currently have to pay each year.

Commenting on the poll, Neil Bruton, campaigns manager with MRCI, said that when people come to Ireland to work they face many challenges, such as being “separated from their families for years on end, facing poor working conditions and high rates of exploitation”.

He added that they also “face high immigration fees that leave them struggling to make ends meet”.

Bruton remarked that the poll shows that people in Ireland “understand better than most the challenges people face when they move”.

“Politicians need to listen to the view of the public as reflected in this poll and move to bring in progressive migration policies,” said Bruton.

Meanwhile, Shiji Joseph, who is originally from India and who works as a healthcare assistant in a Nursing Home in Dublin, said “it’s heartwarming to see that most people understand how hard it is to live without your family and support change”.

She added: “It’s deeply painful for me not being able have my children and husband with me here.”