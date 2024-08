A WOMAN WHO was allegedly murdered by her Irish ex-partner, who was himself shot dead by police in Malta yesterday, had recently filed harassment reports with authorities.

Malta’s police commissioner Angelo Gafa told a press conference that Nicolette Ghirxi (48) had contacted police in April and May, after receiving insulting emails from her former partner 50-year-old Irishman Edward Johnston.

As recently as last week she contacted police to tell them she believed her ex-boyfriend was in Malta, Gafa said yesterday.

The Maltese woman was found dead after being stabbed in an apartment in the city of Birkirkara.

Johnston was shot on the shore after he pointed his gun at police.

The weapon turned out to be a replica pistol.

According to local media reports, Johnston used multiple social media profiles to harass Nicolette Ghirxi and boasted to her about being involved in a previous bomb threat in Glasgow, her family members have told Times of Malta.

The Department of Foreign Affairs told The Journal yesterday that it was aware of the case and providing consular assistance.

The Irish embassy in Malta also confirmed it is aware of the case. A spokesperson said the embassy is ready to provide consular assistance if contacted by the man’s family.

With reporting by Órla Ryan and AFP