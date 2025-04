A MAN IN his 60s has been hospitalised following a serious assault in Dublin 8.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a report of an unresponsive man found in a flat at the Old Convent on Basin Street in the south inner city at around 12pm this afternoon.

The man was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. His condition is understood to be serious.

A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident. He is currently detained at a Dublin garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene has been forensically examined and remains preserved.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or individuals with information to contact the incident room at Kilmainham Garda Station at 01 666 9700 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.