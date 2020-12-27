Man (20s) arrested in relation to robbery in Co Donegal

A MAN HAS been arrested in relation to the robbery at a premises in Glencar, Co Donegal.

At around 9.40am this morning, it’s reported that a man entered a premises on the Circular Road, Ballyboe armed with what appeared to be a gun.

It’s reported that he threatened staff before fleeing the scene on foot with a sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes.

Following on from this incident, Gardaí responding to reports of a theft of a vehicle intercepted a car in Donegal town and arrested the driver, a man aged in his 20s.

A suspected handgun, a sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes were all recovered by Gardaí. The suspected handgun will be sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis. The car was seized for technical examination.

The arrested man is currently being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said.