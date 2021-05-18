Man (30s) charged in relation to three Limerick City burglaries

A MAN HAS been arrested and charged in relation to three burglaries in Limerick City during the month of May.

This Sunday at around 7.30am, Gardaí were notified of a burglary that had occurred at a shop on Old Cratloe Road a few hours earlier.

A man had attempted to gain entry through the roof and fell through onto the shop floor. Gardaí said the man removed a quantity of stock and then left the scene.

Following a Garda investigation, a man aged in his 30s was arrested in Limerick city yesterday.

He was brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick City District Court at 10.30am this morning.

The man is also charged in connection with a burglary at a house on Glenmore Road on 9 May and an attempted burglary at the same shop on Old Cratloe Road, also on 9 May.

Comments have been closed as the case is before the courts.