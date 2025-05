A MAN IN his 40s has died following a three-vehicle collision in Co Galway yesterday.

The collision occurred yesterday at around 2.50pm at Ballybane, Galway.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 40s, was involved in a collision with two other cars.

All three drivers were brought to University Hospital Galway, where the man in his 40s subsequently passed away as a result of a medical condition.

The post mortem will determine whether the medical condition was a result of the collision.

There were no other injuries reported.

Gardaí meanwhile are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Road users who were in the Clareview Park between 2:30pm and 3pm and may have camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, are asked to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.