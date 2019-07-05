Man (70s) dies after road crash in Co Kerry

GARDAÍ IN KERRY are investigating after a man in his 70s was fatally injured after falling from his bike this afternoon.

The incident occurred at Lauragh – approximately 24 kilometres from Kenmare – at 4.20pm today.

No other person or vehicle was involved.

The man’s body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry for a post-mortem examination.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene. The stretch of road is closed and diversions are in place, according to gardaí.

The local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Kenmare Garda Station on 064-6641177, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.