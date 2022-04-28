#Open journalism No news is bad news

Extradited man accused of attempted murder of brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch and second man

Michael Carroll was extradited from the UK today and was arrested after his flight landed in Dublin.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 6:04 PM
A DUBLIN MAN has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with the attempted murders of two men in the capital.

Michael Carroll, 42, of Bride Street, Dublin 8, is accused of trying to murder Edward Staunton and the late John Hutch, a brother of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch, in shootings in 2016 and the following year.

He was extradited from the UK today and was arrested after his flight landed at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, Co. Dublin.

Gardaí brought him to Store Street station, where he was charged ahead of his appearance before Judge Bryan Smyth during a late sitting of Dublin District Court.

Detective Garda Sheelagh Sheahan told the court Mr Carroll “had nothing to say” in reply to three charges.

He is accused of two counts of attempted murder of Edward Staunton, 30, on the night of 26 March, 2017, at James Joyce Street, Dublin 1 and Peadar Kearney House, Railway Street, Dublin 1.

Staunton suffered injuries during a hit and run followed by a shooting a short time later.

The alleged attempt on the life of John Hutch, 63, who has since passed away, was during a shooting at his Drumalee Avenue home, on the North Circular Road, D7, on 2 September, 2016.

The district court does not have jurisdiction to consider a bail application in an attempted murder case, which requires an application to the High Court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment. Prosecutors now have to complete a book of evidence before he can be returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Smyth remanded Mr Carroll in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on 5 May.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Tom Tuite

