A DUBLIN MAN, who allegedly had a live pipe bomb “to cause maximum damage”, has been sent forward for trial.

Sammy Hutch, 48, was accused of unlawful possession of the device at Cardiffsbridge Avenue, Finglas, on 30 April. He appeared again at Cloverhill District Court today when gardaí served him with a book of evidence.

State solicitor John Forde said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment and asked that the accused’s case be sent to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Mark O’Connell granted a return-for-trial order and told Hutch he must notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intends to use an alibi in his defence. His case will be next listed on 21 November for mention.

Hutch, of Cardiffsbridge Avenue, Finglas, had been remanded in custody on 2 May, when he had begged a court to put him into “protective custody”. However, because the case had reached a new stage, he could apply again today to be released pending trial.

Judge O’Connell heard Hutch claimed he was in his house on the alleged offence date. Garda Margaret Revins objected to his bail, citing the seriousness of the charge, which carries a sentence of up to 14 years and involves a confirmed “live viable pipe bomb”.

She alleged the accused had a clear intention to use it “to cause maximum damage, and he was more than a willing participant in the offence”. The garda said she observed a man hiding behind a tree at about 1.20am, and he then ran from her.

A backpack with the pipe bomb was found outside his house.

Defence counsel Maria Brosnan put it to Garda Revins that her client maintained he was in his kitchen with another person the entire time. However, the officer claimed she never lost sight of him after he fled.

The garda cited concerns for public safety but agreed with counsel that there was no evidence of possible witness interference.

The defence argued there was no evidence of flight risk and suggested he could obey strict conditions while the trial was not expected to start until 2026.

However, Judge O’Connell refused to grant bail to Hutch, who was granted legal aid.