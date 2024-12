A GALWAY FATHER of four has been accused of threatening “shocked” workers in a Dublin pharmacy that he had AIDS and was carrying a syringe during a robbery.

John Paul Ward, 36, of Parkmore estate, Tuam, Galway, was released on bail today after being accused of carrying out a robbery at Morgan’s pharmacy on Thomas Street, Dublin 8, on Friday.

After being charged at Kevin Street station, he appeared before Judge William Aylmer at Dublin District Court.

Garda Sam Grewal said that in addition to the robbery, the accused was charged with possessing a stolen bicycle earlier that day. She added that he had been released, but the alleged pharmacy raid happened afterwards.

Garda Darren Mylod told Judge Aylmer that he had to highlight how shocked the chemist and his two female staff members were following the incident.

It was alleged a man entered the pharmacy with his hand in his pocket and told the staff “he had a syringe and had AIDS, threatened them with a syringe and demanded Valium tablets.”

The court heard they handed over D5 (diazepam) tablets and the raider fled.

Gardaí arrested him, took his clothing as evidence, and gathered CCTV.

The judge heard Mr Ward had been of no fixed abode lately, and Garda Mylod said there could be further charges due to the alleged threat.

A recommendation to the DPP will be that the case be dealt with on indictment in the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

Mr Ward has yet to indicate a plea.

Defence barrister Kevin McCrave submitted that his client had the presumption of innocence, the hearsay evidence adduced today could be challenged in the trial, and his client could face a lengthy period in custody pending his trial if denied bail.

He said he understood that “nothing was produced, simply an alleged threat”.

Counsel called his client to give evidence, and Mr Ward stated he was welcome back at his family home in Tuam.

Following a stay in Dublin, he claimed, he could not get home for about 11 days, having lost his train ticket. He told the court he had no money and was “stuck” in the capital as his family was busy.

Judge Aylmer held that the gardaí had established that it was a “serious offence”, but he was not satisfied that it was necessary to refuse bail to prevent the commission of other serious crimes.

He remanded Mr Ward on €350 bail to appear again on January 25. However, he warned the accused that he must reside at his Tuam address, sign on three days a week at the local Garda station, be contactable on a mobile phone, not contact witnesses and stay out of Dublin apart from court appearances.