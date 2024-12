A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested in connection with the assault of a woman in Co Kildare.

The assault occurred at St Conleth’s car park in Newbridge, where a woman was found unresponsive with serious injuries by gardaí and emergency services shortly after 8am on Wednesday.

She was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, and is currently still being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí said in a statement that an incident room has been established at Newbridge Garda Station, and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed.

The arrested man is being held at a garda station in the eastern region.

Gardaí are continuing their appeal for information, and are asking that anyone who was in the area between 11pm on Tuesday night and 8.15am on Wednesday morning to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045-440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.