A MAN HAS been arrested after he barricaded himself inside a property in south Dublin.

It’s understood that Gardaí attempted to detain the man this morning on suspicion of making threats to kill.

The suspect, aged in his 30s, then barricaded himself inside the property and claimed to have a gun.

Gardaí initiated its Operational Command protocol, appointing an on-scene commander.

Local garda negotiators from the National Negotiators Unit, along with Gardaí from the Armed Support Unit and several other Garda units, attended the scene on the Rathmines Road Lower in Dublin 6 this morning.

A cordon was put in place and the incident was resolved shortly after midday following negotiations.

The man was arrested at the scene as part of ongoing investigations into alleged offences contrary to the Non Fatal Offences against the Person Act.

He is currently detained at a garda station in Dublin.

A garda spokesperson said that the road has since reopened to traffic and investigations are ongoing.