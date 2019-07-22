This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 24 °C Monday 22 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (23) arrested after estimated €20k worth of herbal cannabis seized in west Dublin

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 22 Jul 2019, 5:36 PM
53 minutes ago 2,243 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4734942
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €20,000 in Dublin. 

As part of an intelligence led operation targeting organised crime groups operating in the west Dublin area, a joint operation was carried out by Revenue’s Customs Service and gardaí today. 

During the course of the operation, a package containing around 1kg of herbal cannabis with a estimated street value of €20,000 (subject to analysis), together with other drugs-related paraphernalia, was seized by customs officers at a house in the Lucan area. 

Gardaí arrested a 23-year-old man at the scene in connection with the investigation. 

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Ronanstown Garda Station. 

Investigations are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie