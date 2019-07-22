Man (23) arrested after estimated €20k worth of herbal cannabis seized in west Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €20,000 in Dublin.

As part of an intelligence led operation targeting organised crime groups operating in the west Dublin area, a joint operation was carried out by Revenue’s Customs Service and gardaí today.

During the course of the operation, a package containing around 1kg of herbal cannabis with a estimated street value of €20,000 (subject to analysis), together with other drugs-related paraphernalia, was seized by customs officers at a house in the Lucan area.

Gardaí arrested a 23-year-old man at the scene in connection with the investigation.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Ronanstown Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.