Man arrested at Covid-19 checkpoint following discovery of €40k worth of cannabis

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following the discovery of €40,000 worth of cannabis at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Co Carlow this afternoon.

Gardaí carrying out the checkpoints on the M9 this afternoon stopped a vehicle and suspected the driver of driving under the influence.

A roadside test was carried out and the driver tested positive for cocaine.

The vehicle was also searched, which resulted in the discovery of €40,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis).

The man was taken to Carlow Garda Station where he is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.