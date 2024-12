A MAN WHO was arrested in relation to the death of a woman in Gorey, Co Wexford has been released without charge.

Paula Lawlor was found unresponsive at a residence in Baile Eoghain, Gorey shortly after 3am on Thursday.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Gorey Garda Station. A family liaison officer has also been assigned to support the family of Paula Lawlor.

Gardaí said a post mortem examination has been completed by State Pathologist Dr. SallyAnne Collis yesterday evening. The results of the post mortem are not being released for operational reasons.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in relation to the incident and detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region. He has since been released without charge.

A garda spokesperson told The Journal that a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any witnesses to come forward. They are also seeking dash cam footage from motorists who were in the vicinity of Baile Eoghain at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 094 30690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.