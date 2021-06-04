Man arrested after cocaine, cannabis and tablets worth €124K seized in Tipperary

A MAN HAS been arrested after cocaine, cannabis and tablets were seized in Co Tipperary today.
Gardaí carried out a search in the Dundrum area shortly after 11am this morning, which resulted in a seizure of cannabis estimated to be worth €60,000; cocaine worth €24,500; and tablets valued at €40,000.
The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
A number of phones and a sum of cash were also seized by the team from the Tipperary Drugs Unit and the Cork Dog Unit and Customs.
Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 20s in connection with the search.
He was taken to Tipperary Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996; investigations are ongoing.
