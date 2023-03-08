Advertisement

Wednesday 8 March 2023 Dublin: 3°C
Family handout Nicola Bulley
# Lancashire
Man arrested over footage shot inside police cordon on day body of Nicola Bulley was found
The man was held this morning and has since been released on bail with conditions.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been arrested over footage shot from inside a police cordon on the day the body of Nicola Bulley was found in the River Wyre in Lancashire, England.

The 34-year-old man from Kidderminster, Worcestershire, was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and perverting the course of justice in connection with the investigation to find Bulley, Lancashire Constabulary said.

The arrest relates to footage taken from inside a police cordon on 19 February. The force said that the footage was then posted online.

The man was held this morning with assistance from West Mercia Police, and has since been released on bail with conditions.

“Our priority is, and has always been, to support Nicola’s family and the wider community in St Michael’s. We hope this arrest provides reassurance that we take concerns seriously and will act on them,” Lancashire Constabulary said.

It comes following reports of a number of apparent content creators descending on the village where Bulley went missing.

Experts have claimed social media algorithms that reward and encourage controversial content fuelled the waves of online interest in Bulley’s case.

During the investigation, Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith said social media users had been “playing their own private detectives”.

Author
Press Association
