A MAN HAS been arrested in Derry for kicking a PSNI officer in the head while fleeing from police following an attempt to stop a vehicle.

PSNI officers arrested a 29-year-old man in the Creggan area of Derry earlier today.

A PSNI spokesperson said that while officers were on patrol, they attempted to stop a vehicle that was “being driven erratically”.

A passenger of this vehicle fled on foot and kicked a police officer in the head. However, no serious injuries were reported.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault on police, obstructing police and resisting police.

He was then further arrested in relation to the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of £100,000 (€121,000) on 10 July, 2024.

The man remains in police custody at this time.