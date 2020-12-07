Sixth person arrested over alleged corrupt practices at Kildare and Wicklow Education Training Board

A SIXTH PERSON has been arrested by gardaí as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at the Kildare and Wicklow Education Training Board (KWETB).

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested a man in his 30s this morning.

The operation was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, the GNECB, in Co Kildare.

It is the sixth arrest as part of this ongoing investigation.

The man was arrested for the Offence of Conspiracy contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 and is currently detained at Leixlip Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

A fifth arrest in relation to this investigation occurred on 5 November.

In that instance a man aged in his 40s was arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts and was detained at Tullamore Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

In recent months, three other men and one woman were also arrested as part of the investigation and released without charge.

Files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.