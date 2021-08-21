Man arrested after business owner hit in the head with glass bottle in Limerick

GARDAÍ ARRESTED A man after an attempted armed robbery at a business in Limerick yesterday evening.

Roxboro Road gardaí were alerted to an incident of robbery at a business premises on St. Nessan’s Road around 5pm.

The man, who is in his mid 20s, entered the premises and armed himself with a glass bottle from the shelf.

“He subsequently attempted to take money from the till and hit the owner of the shop over the head with bottle and injured his face,” gardaí said.

Gardaí arrested the man when they arrived at the premises.

Ambulance staff treated the business owner for their injuries at the scene.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The man was brough to Roxboro Road Garda station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court this evening at 6pm.

Investigations are ongoing.