Saturday 21 August 2021
Man arrested after business owner hit in the head with glass bottle in Limerick

The man is due to appear in court this evening.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 21 Aug 2021, 5:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ ARRESTED A man after an attempted armed robbery at a business in Limerick yesterday evening.

Roxboro Road gardaí were alerted to an incident of robbery at a business premises on St. Nessan’s Road around 5pm.

The man, who is in his mid 20s, entered the premises and armed himself with a glass bottle from the shelf.

“He subsequently attempted to take money from the till and hit the owner of the shop over the head with bottle and injured his face,” gardaí said.

Gardaí arrested the man when they arrived at the premises.

Ambulance staff treated the business owner for their injuries at the scene.

The man was brough to Roxboro Road Garda station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court this evening at 6pm.

Investigations are ongoing.

