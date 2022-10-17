Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Co Tyrone machete attack

AN ARREST HAS been made in the North after a man died following a machete attack in Co Tyrone.

PSNI officers were alerted to the serious assault in Omagh last night at around 11.55pm.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said officer received a report that two men had been assaulted by a man armed with a machete, outside a house in the Slievecoole Park area of Omagh.

Advertisement

Officers attended the scene alongside personnel from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

A 53-year-old man died a short time later, while the other man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand.

PSNI officers have confirmed that a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and is currently in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell has appealed to anyone who was in the Slievecoole Park area or licensed premises in the Gortin Road area, prior to or around the time the assault was reported, to make contact with the police.