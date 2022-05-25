Man (30s) arrested after €140,000 worth of cocaine seized in Limerick

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested after Gardaí seized cocaine with a potential street value of €140,000 in Limerick yesterday.

The seizure was made at around 8pm last night, when gardaí attached to the Limerick divisional drugs unit carried out a search of a vehicle in Caherconlish.

During the course of their search, gardaí discovered 2kg of suspected cocaine, which will be sent for analysis.

The man was then arrested and is currently being detained at Henry Street Garda station.

