#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 20 January 2021
Advertisement

Man ordered to stay away from Government Buildings after Leinster House perimeter breached

The man was charged with trespassing on Government Buildings, at Merrion Street, Dublin 2, yesterday.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 3:46 PM
45 minutes ago 2,558 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5330542
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie

A 29-YEAR-OLD homeless man has been barred from Government Buildings after the perimeter of Leinster House was breached yesterday.

It went into lockdown at around 3pm when security staff were alerted to an intruder who got past the gates and onto the grounds.

Romanian national Miodrag Pester was arrested and brought to Pearse Street Garda station.

He was charged with trespassing on Government Buildings, at Merrion Street, Dublin 2, yesterday. The offence is contrary to the Public Order Act.

He was held overnight and appeared before Judge Brian O’Shea at Dublin District Court today.

The charge states it is alleged Pester trespassed on the curtilage of Government Buildings in a manner that caused, or was likely to cause, fear in another.

Garda Sean Scully told the court that Pester said “ I am guilty” in reply to the charge.

The garda feared the accused was a flight risk and he has given different addresses, including one in Raheny, over the last two years.

Defence solicitor Donal Quigley told the court that Pester was applying for bail.

The solicitor said his client lived in Fairview Park, adding, “literally in Fairview Park” and that Pester was homeless. Asked by the judge as to how Pester would receive correspondence, the solicitor said his client’s situation was unfortunate but that was not a ground for refusal of bail.

Following a recess, bail conditions were canvassed and the court heard Pester agreed to obey them.

He was ordered to stay away from Government Buildings and to sign on twice a week at Clontarf Garda Station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Judge O’Shea set bail his own bond of €100 and ordered him to appear again on a date in March, when he will be expected to formally enter a plea.

He also ordered disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence.

Legal aid was granted after the judge was told the accused “has no means”.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie