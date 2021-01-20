Man ordered to stay away from Government Buildings after Leinster House perimeter breached

A 29-YEAR-OLD homeless man has been barred from Government Buildings after the perimeter of Leinster House was breached yesterday.

It went into lockdown at around 3pm when security staff were alerted to an intruder who got past the gates and onto the grounds.

Romanian national Miodrag Pester was arrested and brought to Pearse Street Garda station.

He was charged with trespassing on Government Buildings, at Merrion Street, Dublin 2, yesterday. The offence is contrary to the Public Order Act.

He was held overnight and appeared before Judge Brian O’Shea at Dublin District Court today.

The charge states it is alleged Pester trespassed on the curtilage of Government Buildings in a manner that caused, or was likely to cause, fear in another.

Garda Sean Scully told the court that Pester said “ I am guilty” in reply to the charge.

The garda feared the accused was a flight risk and he has given different addresses, including one in Raheny, over the last two years.

Defence solicitor Donal Quigley told the court that Pester was applying for bail.

The solicitor said his client lived in Fairview Park, adding, “literally in Fairview Park” and that Pester was homeless. Asked by the judge as to how Pester would receive correspondence, the solicitor said his client’s situation was unfortunate but that was not a ground for refusal of bail.

Following a recess, bail conditions were canvassed and the court heard Pester agreed to obey them.

He was ordered to stay away from Government Buildings and to sign on twice a week at Clontarf Garda Station.

Judge O’Shea set bail his own bond of €100 and ordered him to appear again on a date in March, when he will be expected to formally enter a plea.

He also ordered disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence.

Legal aid was granted after the judge was told the accused “has no means”.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.