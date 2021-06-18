#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man charged after attempted car hijacking with knife in Cork city

A woman was sitting in her car when she was approached by a man armed with a knife.

By Lauren Boland Friday 18 Jun 2021, 12:25 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN HAS been arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to hijack a car in Cork city.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s during a search of a house by the Armed Support Unit and uniform gardaí in the city yesterday morning.

The search followed an investigation by detectives in Watercourse Road after the hijacking incident on 9 June.

A woman was sitting in her car on Reforge Road shortly before midnight on 9 June when she was approached by a man armed with a knife.

“The woman got out of the car and took the car keys with her. The man then got into the car but was unable to start it,” gardaí said in a statement.

“The man threatened the woman again and demanded she hand over the keys. At this stage the man dropped the knife and took off running.”

The knife was recovered later at the scene.

The man arrested yesterday was detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was charged and appeared at Cork City District Court this morning.

