This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 28 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man charged in relation to gun seizure after high speed car chase in Limerick this week

The man (30s) is due to appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court at 6pm today.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 28 Mar 2020, 10:28 AM
1 hour ago 5,847 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5060699
The firearm seized by gardaí.
Image: Garda Press Office
The firearm seized by gardaí.
The firearm seized by gardaí.
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the seizure of a firearm in Limerick earlier this week. 

The man (30s) was arrested by gardaí after a high speed car chase on 26 March. He is due to appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court at 6pm today. 

Gardaí from Mayorstone Park Garda Station on patrol shortly before midnight on Thursday attempted to stop a car at the Ballynanty area of Limerick. 

The car was then driven at high speed through housing estates. A managed containment operation was carried out by gardaí with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit. 

An object was thrown from the speeding car and recovered by gardaí, which was the suspected firearm along with a number of rounds of ammunition. 

The firearm was sent for analysis. The driver eventually stopped in the Parteen area of Co Clare before being arrested by gardaí.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie