Man charged in relation to gun seizure after high speed car chase in Limerick this week

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the seizure of a firearm in Limerick earlier this week.

The man (30s) was arrested by gardaí after a high speed car chase on 26 March. He is due to appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court at 6pm today.

Gardaí from Mayorstone Park Garda Station on patrol shortly before midnight on Thursday attempted to stop a car at the Ballynanty area of Limerick.

The car was then driven at high speed through housing estates. A managed containment operation was carried out by gardaí with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit.

An object was thrown from the speeding car and recovered by gardaí, which was the suspected firearm along with a number of rounds of ammunition.

The firearm was sent for analysis. The driver eventually stopped in the Parteen area of Co Clare before being arrested by gardaí.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.