A MAN HAS been charged with manslaughter over the death of Kyle McDermott in Co Tyrone.

The man, who is 24 years old, is set to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Kyle McDermott died following an altercation that took place in Ballymagorry on Sunday, 6 October.

Earlier, Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said the PSNI were making a specific and direct appeal to the occupants of a blue-coloured car that was parked on the Victoria Road, near the scene of the altercation.

She said the police force believe that an occupant captured mobile footage of the incident.

Detective Inspector Miller said Kyle McDermott, “at just 24 years old, was a young man in his prime when his life was cut short, leaving a family and friends heartbroken.”

Independent Derry councillor Jason Barr, who is related to Kyle, said he is “devastated beyond words” and asked that his family be kept in people’s prayers.

Daniel McCrossan, SDLP MLA for Tyrone, said the local community is “totally and utterly devastated” by the news.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family and friends, my heart goes out to them as they deal with this earth-shattering news. I know everyone in the local community will rally around them at this terrible time,” he said.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who was in the Victoria Road area on Sunday night between 6pm and midnight to come forward with any information or footage they may have.