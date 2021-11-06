#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 6 November 2021
Man charged with murder of his wife in Finglas

Fabio Camara de Campos was found dead at her Finglas apartment last Thursday.

By Tom Tuite Saturday 6 Nov 2021, 1:13 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A MAN HAS been remanded in custody, with a recommendation for psychiatric treatment, after gardaí charged him with murdering his wife at their Dublin apartment.

Fabiole Camara De Campos, 32, from Brazil but living in Ireland for around five years, was found dead on Thursday at her home in Charlestown Place on St Margaret’s Road, in Finglas, in the city’s north side.

Gardai arrested her husband Diego Costa Silva, 32, on suspicion of murder and brought him to Finglas Garda Station.

He was charged in the station at 4.32 am on Saturday and held pending his appearance before Judge Grainne Malone at that morning’s sitting of Dublin District Court.

Dressed in a black T-shirt and tracksuit bottoms, Costa Silva, also a Brazilian national, sat silently at the side of the courtroom. He listened to the proceedings with the aid of an interpreter.

Judge Malone asked if he wished to nominate a solicitor under the legal aid scheme, but he did not respond. The translator told her, “he is not replying,” and the accused remained silent for the rest of the hearing.

Solicitor Eddie O’Connor confirmed he was instructed in the case and that he had spoken to Costa Silva. He also said he attended the garda station for the last two days.

Detective Sergeant Louise McHugh told the court that she charged Costa Silva with murder contrary to common law.

She added that he “made no reply after caution” and was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Judge Malone remanded him in custody and agreed to the solicitor’s request to recommend psychiatric treatment for the accused in prison.

Judge Malone also granted legal aid after noting he was unemployed. However, there was no indication as to how he will plead.

He will face his next hearing at Cloverhill District Court via video link on Friday.

The District Court does not have jurisdiction to hold a bail hearing in a murder case, which requires an application in the High Court.

