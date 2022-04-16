#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 16 April 2022
Advertisement

Man charged over revolver and ammo seizure in Clondalkin remanded in custody

A man in his 20s was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries after a gunshot earlier this month.

By Tom Tuite Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 4:24 PM
51 minutes ago 2,029 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5740366
The 35-year-old man has been remanded in custody.
The 35-year-old man has been remanded in custody.
The 35-year-old man has been remanded in custody.

A MAN CHARGED over a revolver and ammunition seizure following a shooting in Dublin has been remanded in custody.

A man in his 20s was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries after a gunshot at about 5 pm on April 8 in Cherrywood Grove, Clondalkin.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital.

On Monday afternoon, gardai arrested Sam Archibald, 35, of Commons Road, Clondalkin.

He was detained at a local station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Archibald was charged with two offences under the Firearms Act just after 10 pm on Friday.

Gardai then held him pending his appearance before Judge John King at Dublin District Court on Saturday. Detective Garda Sergeant Dara Kenny told the court the accused “made no reply” to the charges. He is accused of possessing a .38 calibre revolver on April 8 with intent to endanger life at Cherrywood Grove. He is also charged with having 31 rounds of various calibre ammunition and nine shotgun cartridges at another address in Clondalkin between April 8 and Monday last.

Defence solicitor Stephan O’Mahony told Judge King he had received a copy of the garda’s objection to bail. However, he added that his client was deferring his bail application.

Judge King remanded him in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday, pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He also acceded to a defence request to direct medical attention for the accused in custody.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Archibald, who did not address the court, has not yet indicated how he will plead.

His solicitor applied for legal aid telling the court his client had worked previously, but he added that Detective Sergeant Kenny accepted Archibald was “not a man of means”.

The Judge granted it after noting from the investigation officer that the accused was entitled to legal aid.

Judge King also said the man would be medically assessed when he goes into custody.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie