A DUBLIN MAN charged over a seizure of two firearms, 23 rounds of ammunition and €40,000 worth of drugs at his home has been refused bail.

Gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT), recovered a suspected semi-automatic pistol, a revolver, and 23 rounds of 7.65mm ammunition, along with 2 kilos of suspected cannabis herb, at a south Dublin house on Friday.

They arrested Sean Quinn, 30, of Ballinteer Drive, Dublin 16, and detained him for interviews at Crumlin Garda station.

He was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to supply under the Misuse of Drugs Act and Firearms Offences for having the guns and ammunition.

He was then held pending his appearance before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court.

In evidence, Garda Shauna Ferncombe said Kelly made no reply when charged, and she objected to his bail due to the seriousness of the charges.

She alleged that gardaí obtained a warrant to search his home and recovered drugs in the hall, sitting room and in a bag in an upstairs bedroom.

According to the garda, the semi-automatic bullets and some of the cannabis were in a bag in the bedroom wardrobe, and the revolver was also in the house.

The firearms offence, on conviction, carries a maximum 14-year sentence.

Garda Ferncombe alleged that Mr Quinn had lists said he collected drug debts weekly and that he made admissions about the cannabis in his house.

However, she added that he had no previous convictions or warrants for failing to appear in court.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Luke Staines, the garda agreed his client told her that his fingerprints would not be on the firearm.

The accused claimed the revolver was an airgun or a replica that had belonged to his grandfather, who previously lived at the house, and his family knew about it, but it had not been seen for years.

Garda Ferncombe said garda ballistics experts examined them and they confirmed that they were firearms. The court heard the accused also had €1,200 in his wallet, but the defence submitted that was not a large sum.

In evidence, Quinn, who was visibly upset, denied knowing about the firearms and insisted his fingerprints would not be recovered from them. He said he was unaware the gun was in a bag, which had been delivered to him, and he had put it into the wardrobe.

Due to the value of drugs, a further more serious charge could be brought.

Judge Kelly remanded him in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.