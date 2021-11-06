Man charged over death of woman in Finglas, north Dublin

GARDAÍ IN NORTH Dublin have charged a man in relation to the death of a woman in Finglas, north Dublin.

The body of a woman was discovered at a fifth floor apartment in the Charlestown area of the north Dublin suburb on Thursday morning.

Gardaí were called to the complex at approximately 6.15am and discovered the woman’s body inside the apartment.

Officers this morning said they have charged a man in relation to the death. He is due to appear in court later today.