A YOUNG MAN has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Co Leitrim.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on a local road in the townland of Derryherk near Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim shortly before 7am this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision, where a man in his 20s, one of the occupants of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the morgue at Sligo University Hospital.

The other occupant, a woman in her 40s, was transferred to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The road remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place.

In a statement, gardaí said that a technical examination of the scene has been conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

“Investigations are ongoing,” gardaí said.